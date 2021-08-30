HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR: HLE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/26/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/25/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/25/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/23/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.96 ($71.72) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/23/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/20/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/19/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/19/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/16/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/16/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.92 ($71.67) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/16/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/28/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/28/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/28/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/22/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/1/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

HLE stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €60.62 ($71.32). The stock had a trading volume of 44,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 52 week high of €68.72 ($80.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €59.39.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

