Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Gap Down to $29.22

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.22, but opened at $28.57. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $697.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.