Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Michael A. Leven Sells 10,057 Shares

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $9.32. 297,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,632. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

