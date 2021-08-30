Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $91.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 539.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 179,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 151,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after acquiring an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 80,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,651,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.