High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

TSE HLF traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.23. 31,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,429. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$7.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$442.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.31.

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$39,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,150. Insiders purchased a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $659,233 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

