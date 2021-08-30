Highland Private Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,093 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 13.0% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $87,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,927 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 307,470 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

