Highwoods Properties, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

HIW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

HIW stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,328,000 after buying an additional 186,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,788,000 after buying an additional 289,550 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after buying an additional 7,184,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,475,000 after buying an additional 398,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,447,000 after buying an additional 249,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

