Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 14.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 208,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $132.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $142.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

