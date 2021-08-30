Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.81. 87,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,129,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.88.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 96.30%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,283,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,483,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 857.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 764,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.
Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
