Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.81. 87,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,129,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,283,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,483,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 857.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 764,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.