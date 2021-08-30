Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTO opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Histogen has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.41.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 99.84% and a negative net margin of 1,045.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Histogen by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

