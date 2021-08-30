HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Shares Up 1.6%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 3,014,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

