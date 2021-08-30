Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.12

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 1147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.13 million and a PE ratio of 0.88.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). Equities analysts predict that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is currently 3.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Point Capital by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

