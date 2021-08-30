Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the July 29th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $97.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 101,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

