Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 410,800 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the July 29th total of 583,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. 1,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,741. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

Get Horizon Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.