Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 383,400 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the July 29th total of 287,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.00. 440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.28. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

HBNC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.