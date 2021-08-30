Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) Trading Down 0.1%

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.18 and last traded at C$19.22. Approximately 2,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.24.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.1485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

