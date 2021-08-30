Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Shares Bought by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,093 shares during the quarter. Howard Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.8% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 3.02% of Howard Bancorp worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.31. 7,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,015. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $382.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.95. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $20.50.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens lowered Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

