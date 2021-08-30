H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.82.

Shares of TSE HR.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 44,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,112. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

