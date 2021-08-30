HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $7,707.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.