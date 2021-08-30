Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Humanigen alerts:

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,314,317 shares of company stock worth $42,015,684. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $3,960,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,694,000. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $17.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -2.35. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts predict that Humanigen will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.