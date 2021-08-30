Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the July 29th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HURC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,315. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.63 million, a P/E ratio of 138.01 and a beta of 0.56. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.92 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 0.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Hurco Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 912,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after buying an additional 93,403 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 52,453 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after buying an additional 45,307 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.