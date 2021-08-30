Hycroft Mining (HYMC) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) is one of 95 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hycroft Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32% Hycroft Mining Competitors 186.03% -105.12% -0.14%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hycroft Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining Competitors 768 3369 3627 105 2.39

Hycroft Mining presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 661.42%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 59.65%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining’s peers have a beta of 1.51, indicating that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million -$132.67 million -0.52 Hycroft Mining Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 0.92

Hycroft Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hycroft Mining peers beat Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

