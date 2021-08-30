Hyve Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last Week (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Hyve has a total market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $190,637.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyve has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.