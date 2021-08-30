i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in August

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the July 29th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of IAUCF stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. i-80 Gold has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.03.

IAUCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

