i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.25 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIIV. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

IIIV opened at $29.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $935.96 million, a PE ratio of -85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

