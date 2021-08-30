Ian Fillinger Acquires 3,800 Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,800 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,604,935.70.

IFP traded up C$0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting C$27.14. 250,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,382. Interfor Co. has a 1 year low of C$14.46 and a 1 year high of C$38.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.48.

IFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on Interfor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

