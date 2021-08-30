iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Get iCAD alerts:

NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.14. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth $117,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.