Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Update

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the July 29th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of IEP stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,212. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 69,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

