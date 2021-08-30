Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Up to $35.45

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.45, but opened at $39.05. Icosavax shares last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICVX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

