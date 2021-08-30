ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 225 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $21.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,901.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,115. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,892.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.