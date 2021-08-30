Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $2.29

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.58. Ideanomics shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 86,617 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 160.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 996,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 613,403 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 692.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 52,811 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ideanomics by 612.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 179,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

