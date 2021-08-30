IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $96,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $668.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $665.84.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total value of $2,063,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,360 shares of company stock worth $16,913,521 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

