IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Shares Up 0.4%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.78. 2,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IGIFF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.8522 per share. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

