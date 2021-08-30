IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.60

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$46.60 and last traded at C$46.43, with a volume of 88617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,366.70.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

