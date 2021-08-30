IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of IHS Markit worth $63,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,116,000 after acquiring an additional 907,765 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in IHS Markit by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,364,000 after purchasing an additional 392,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IHS Markit by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,734,000 after purchasing an additional 187,468 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in IHS Markit by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFO. Truist boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

INFO stock opened at $119.33 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,101,505.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

