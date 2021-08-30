III Capital Management Buys Shares of 100,000 Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

III Capital Management bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Separately, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000.

JUGGU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,079. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

