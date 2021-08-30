III Capital Management Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

III Capital Management raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 22.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 7,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 333,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $115,892,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,171,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,493,608,000 after acquiring an additional 335,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $376.50. The company had a trading volume of 298,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,609,229. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.07. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Bank of America boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

