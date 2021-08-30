III Capital Management Has $3.49 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

III Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after buying an additional 150,911 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

DELL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.39. The company had a trading volume of 83,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,086. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.