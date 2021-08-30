III Capital Management Invests $5.07 Million in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,000. III Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Sunnova Energy International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after buying an additional 1,184,345 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after buying an additional 526,760 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $19,185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 434,437 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOVA traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,109. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOVA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

