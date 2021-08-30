III Capital Management Purchases 11,818 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

III Capital Management increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management owned about 0.11% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 817,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 49.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 135,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,808. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.78.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.