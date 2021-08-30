III Capital Management Purchases Shares of 11,000 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

III Capital Management bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.94. The stock had a trading volume of 62,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

