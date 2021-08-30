III Capital Management Reduces Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

III Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

PHM stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,076. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

