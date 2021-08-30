IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) & Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Head to Head Comparison

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IKONICS and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digerati Technologies has a consensus price target of $0.23, suggesting a potential upside of 87.30%. Given Digerati Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than IKONICS.

Volatility & Risk

IKONICS has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of IKONICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of IKONICS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IKONICS and Digerati Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS $13.43 million 4.40 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 2.70 -$3.38 million ($0.06) -2.05

IKONICS has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares IKONICS and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS 0.99% 7.59% 5.71% Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51%

Summary

IKONICS beats Digerati Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

