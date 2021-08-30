Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,952 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.11% of Illinois Tool Works worth $77,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.