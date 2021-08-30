Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Illumina worth $53,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,374. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $464.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $485.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

