Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,364 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Illumina worth $60,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Illumina by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $464.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $485.46. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,374 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

