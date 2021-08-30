ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.53. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 1,272 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.90.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 14,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $149,786.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,030.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734. 82.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

