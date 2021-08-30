Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading 5.7% Higher

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) shares traded up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $31.51. 2,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 82,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.21.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

