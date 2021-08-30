ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.66 Million

Brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to post sales of $19.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the highest is $22.30 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $18.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $69.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $74.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $75.81 million, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $110.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.33.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

