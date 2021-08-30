Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 33,808 Shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,808 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.04% of Laird Superfood worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Laird Superfood by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 30.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 107,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 25,248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Laird Superfood during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laird Superfood by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 35.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSF opened at $19.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 61.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

